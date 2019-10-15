|
Robert Russell
05/18/1948 - 10/08/2019
Robert (Bob) Craig Russell Jr, 71 of Springfield, Oregon and formerly of Hickory, NC died from complications of COPD on Tuesday October 8, 2019.
Born May 18, 1948 in Charlotte, NC Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Craig Russell Sr. his mother Juanita Davis Russell of Pikeville, NC and his Wife Louisa Justice Benson Russell of Springfield, OR.
Bob received his undergraduate and Master's degrees in Library Science at UNC at Chapel Hill. He was the Library Director at the Springfield Public Library for 14 years, previously working at several libraries in North Carolina including Elbert Ivey Public Library of Hickory.
Bob was the friendliest soul that you would ever meet. His greatest loves were classical music and baseball. Bob loved being a librarian, but felt that his greatest accomplishment was raising his five children.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Louisa Justice Russell of Corvallis and four sons: Craig Morrison Russell of OK, Andrew Justice Russell of Mexico, Robert Taylor Russell (wife Jennifer Ellis Russell) of CA, Hunter Boyd Russell (wife Bethany Rose Russell) of Eugene, and grandchildren Theodore Finn Russell and Vera Rae Russell. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Ann Wannemacher of NC, and brother David Milton Russell of NC.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Eugene, OR classical music radio station KWAX 91.1 FM.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene Saturday October 19, 2019 1:00PM. Saint Mary's is located at 1300 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019