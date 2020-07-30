1/1
Robert Smith
1951 - 2020
Robert Smith
January 7, 1951 - May 8, 2020
Robert G. Smith of Oakridge, passed away May 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 7, 1951 to Robert R. and Shirley M. (Beasley) Smith in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Robert joined the Army in July of 1968 and retired in March of 1992 as a First Sargent. While he was in the Army he married Katherine Taylor on June 21, 1986 in Killeen, Texas.
After retirement from the Army, he returned to school and upon graduating became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Robert and his family moved to Oregon because it has "four seasons that are mild." They raised their children, Shanna and Roy, in Oakridge.
He worked for Eugene First Samaritan Health Center as a Charge Nurse since July of 1994. Robert is survived by wife Katherine I. Smith; daughter, Shanna D. Smith; and son, Roy A. Smith and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakridge United Methodist Church.
Inurnment will be at the Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Robert's name to: DAV PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Oakridge. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
