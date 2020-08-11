Robert Sogge
June 1, 1933 - August 4, 2020
Banjo player, wine guru, photographer, wonderful husband, great dad, super grandad and good friend, Bob died August 4 at age 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. You may remember him as your family's photographer at Sogge Studio or perhaps you took a wine tasting class from him in Eugene or at Chemeketa Community college where he taught for many years.
Bob was born in Landeau, South Dakota and left for Oregon at age 3 because, in his young words, "it was too dusty there". His early years were spent in Salem. He went on to the University of Oregon and accomplished three things. He started a Dixieland Bank band called the Baker's Half Dozen, he graduated with a degree in business and met he future wife Kay.
His community involvement included being president of the Professional Photographers of Oregon, the Downtown Rotary, the Eugene Executives, Town and Gown, and the Mozart Players Board. He was a founding member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in south Eugene. Bob loved to run in 10K races, ski, bicycle and taste wine. But, mostly, he enjoyed his family: wife Kay, son Steve Sogge (Jane) from Woodinville, WA, daughter Pam Sogge (Rick Jonasse) from Oakland, CA, daughter Jill Black (Mike) from New Market, MD. and grandchildren Kyle Sogge, Kim Sogge, Alex Jonasse, Andrew Black and Savannah Black. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Therens of Soap Lake, WA.
The family is indebted to Christine Burns Roberts and her staff of Anthony, Jason, Hannah and others at Quail Crest Memory Care, Sunflower Cottage, for their cheerful, loving care.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside service in McMinnville with Macy & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. Remembrances may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection and Alzheimer's Research.
You may sign the guestbook at macyandson.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy