Robert Tyler
06/16/1937 - 01/27/2020
Born Robert Edward Munger in Inglewood, California, Robert became Robert Edward "Bob" Tyler upon adoption by his stepfather at age 16. Bob married Janice Kay "Jan" Chalette in 1957. After serving in the US Air Force, Bob and Jan settled in Dexter, Oregon with their two children. Bob is predeceased by two brothers, Wesley Munger and Lee "Bud" Munger. He is survived by his spouse, Jan Tyler; brother, Joseph Tyler; children, Stormy Moloney, Rory Tyler (Donna) and Jeanna Cameron; grandchildren, Brenna, Dillon, Meghan, Tanner (Tashia) and Ian. Please make donations to the disabled veteran's organization of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held in Creswell on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020