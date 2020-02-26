|
|
Robert U. Bemrose
February 16, 1948 - February 11, 2020
Bob passed away on the 11th of Feb. from cancer at the age of 71 yrs. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He did construction work until his retirement, then he enjoyed traveling with his dog Sophie to Arizona to ride trails in his Razor. Bob enjoyed wood working and buildings things in his garage. He is survived by his daughters; Angie Blatz, Brittani Hirsch, and his son Robert E. Bemrose, along with his grandchildren Mckenzie Langan, Daniel Bemrose, Nicholas Bemrose and Wyatt Nelson. He will be greatly missed. Andreason's Creamation
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020