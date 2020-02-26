Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bemrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert U. Bemrose


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert U. Bemrose Obituary
Robert U. Bemrose
February 16, 1948 - February 11, 2020
Bob passed away on the 11th of Feb. from cancer at the age of 71 yrs. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He did construction work until his retirement, then he enjoyed traveling with his dog Sophie to Arizona to ride trails in his Razor. Bob enjoyed wood working and buildings things in his garage. He is survived by his daughters; Angie Blatz, Brittani Hirsch, and his son Robert E. Bemrose, along with his grandchildren Mckenzie Langan, Daniel Bemrose, Nicholas Bemrose and Wyatt Nelson. He will be greatly missed. Andreason's Creamation
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -