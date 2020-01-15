|
Robert W Johnson
04/30/1954 - 01/14/2020
Robert was born to Albert R. and Mildred J. Johnson of Medford, Oregon. Robert was a manufacturing supervisor and a retired respiratory therapist. Robert had a great love for the outdoors, and always had a joke to tell. Robert was always willing to help others. Robert is survived by his wife/partner Karen Cogill of 27 years, stepson Jack D. Poblano, sisters Sherry J. Sedin, Beverly C Johnson, and his brother Calvin E. (Joe) Johnson. Robert was preceded by in death by his son Clinton Johnson.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020