|
|
Robert (Bob) W. King
In the short, and to the point, words of Bob:
Born Tillamook, OR, 1931. Raised on a large dairy ranch in the Nehalem Valley, Tillamook County. Learned how to work; never forgot. Had one brother and a sister. Both gone.
Moved to Seaside, OR, in 1940. Was there when the War started. Saw things that will never be put in the history books
Moved to Valsetz, OR, a company logging town in the Coast Range in 1943. Moved to Springfield, OR, in 1944. Went to high school there for 4 years.
Married Marylon Smiley in 1949. Lost her in 2000. Helped raise 2 great kids. No problems.
Dad took me to work logging in 1949. Worked in the woods for 40 years. Started as a Whistle Punk; left as a Logging Superintendent. Never got hurt.
Retired from logging, traveled the world. Married Irene Proden in 2006. Had two very good wives in my life. Irene and I traveled for 10 years. Got too old to travel.
See everyone upstairs.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020