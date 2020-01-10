|
|
Robert "Bob" Wiard
March 30, 1952 - January 4, 2020
A retired Willamette High School English and drama teacher, Bob enjoyed fishing, literature, vinyl, and his red VW van. He is survived by his wife Deana, daughter Bailey, his three brothers and their families, and everyone else who's still alive. He often quoted playwright Samuel Beckett, who wrote, "The end is in the beginning and yet you go on."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 18, 2020