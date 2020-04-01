|
|
Robert William "Bill" Watson Jr.
August 6th, 1938 - March 28th, 2020
Robert William "Bill" Watson, Jr. passed from this life and into the presence of the Lord on March 28th, 2020 peacefully. He was 81 years old. Bill was born August 6th, 1938 in Eugene to Robert and Luree Pickert Watson and graduated from Eugene High School in 1956. He worked in the commercial linen business for numerous years. Living in Springfield, Roseburg, Medford and his favorite place in the whole world, Klamath Falls. He spent the last 2.5 years at Eugene Good Samaritan Village where he made several friends and was loved and taken well care of by the amazing staff there (thanks - David, Nancy, Donna, Sofia, the rest of the crew there and that Pesty Dawn). You all did great. Bill had a love for the Oregon Ducks Football and for classic cars with his last one being an award winning 1966 Thunderbird. As Marc Cohn sang,
"Don't you give me no Buick
Son, you must take my word
If there is a God in heaven
He's got a Silver Thunderbird
You can keep your Eldorado's
And the foreign car is absurd
Me, I wanna go down
In a Silver Thunderbird."
Bill was preceded in passing by his father, Robert and his much loved brother-in-law, Robert Alguire. He is survived by his Mother Luree, Sister Barbara, Daughter Wendy, Son Bill (Paula), Granddaughters Amanda and Sarah, nieces and nephews and Grand dogs, Daisy, Fletcher, Jada and Wrigley. He is also survived by his good friends Jackie Travers, Ken Molz and Charles Taylor. A Celebration of Life to be held this summer and TBA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lucky Paws or Oregon Dog Rescue.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020