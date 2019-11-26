Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-757-8141
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wilson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wilson Obituary
Robert Wilson
09/01/1925 - 10/15/2019
Lt. Col. Robert W. Wilson passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born on September 1, 1925 to Herbert W. and Zilla Abbott Wilson. He served in the Navy during World War II as a radioman. He then joined the Air Force to become a Pilot in 1952. He served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War and retired in 1973. He moved in Monroe in 1974. He served on the Planning Commission and was a School Board Member for the Monroe High School. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond Wilson of Mariposa, California. He is survived by his brother Donald and wife Bernice Lindig Wilson. Seven nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews and nine great-great nieces and nephews. Military Graveside Service will be November 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Dept can be made. McHenry Funereal Home is in charge of the service. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -