Robert "Bob" Wiser

Robert "Bob" Wiser Obituary
Robert "Bob" Wiser
4-8-1934 - 1-24-2020
Robert "Bob" Wiser has gone to be with his dear wife, Dorothy, who passed away October 7, 2019. He also joins their son, Leonard, who passed away 12 years ago.
Bob & Dorothy had a 67 year marriage that withstood the tests life can bring. They also reveled in the joys of their enduring partnership in life.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Cynthia, a granddaughter, Lisa, & 3 great grandchildren.
Bob will be remembered as a kind, gentle, sincere man. He will be missed more than these simple words can say.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
