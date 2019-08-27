|
Robert Wolfer
03/22/2019 - 08/15/2019
Thursday, August 15, 2019, Robert "Bob" Wolfer, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 84. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday Sept. 3rd, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Eugene on Fox Meadow Road at 1 o'clock p.m.
Bob was born on March 22, 1935, in Woodburn, Oregon to Melvin and Mildred Wolfer. Bob was known for his quick wit, friendly smile, and kind spirit. Cultivating meaningful working relationships with customers and employees, he managed heavy duty commercial truck dealerships and worked in the timber and wood products industry. Always hard-working, Bob was committed to family and friends. Many benefited from his adventurous attitude toward life. With a passion for music and the outdoors, he sang in quartets and choirs. Hunting, fishing, skiing, and flying small planes were some of his favorite outdoor activities. Bob shared his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ with others and was active in churches and Bible Study Fellowship wherever he lived. In retirement, he enjoyed wood-working, visiting friends all over the NW, and was involved in a variety of volunteer activities.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, one brother, three sisters, two children, five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by two brothers.
Remembrances or gifts can be given to First Baptist Church of Eugene Bob Wolfer Memorial, 3550 Fox Meadow, Eugene, OR 97408.
