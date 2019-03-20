|
Roberta Rose Bass, 84 of Springfield passed away at her home on March 12, 2019. Roberta was born December 15, 1934 in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Garland and Freda (Klausegger) Kimble.
Roberta Rose Bass
1934 - 2019
Roberta attended Cottage Grove High School and has been an Oregon resident her whole life. In 1955 Roberta married Joe Williamson. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1981. She later married Pastor I. Wayne Bass on December 5, 1987 in Springfield, Oregon. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2011.
Roberta enjoyed gardening, trips to the casino's, attending the Baptist church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta also enjoyed donating her time helping and attending groups such as MADD, Nar-Anon and Al-Anon.
Roberta is preceded in death by both her husbands, Joe Williamson and I. Wayne Bass; and her daughter Barbara Clark.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Williamson; son, Randy Williamson; step-son, Steve Bass; step-daughters, Becky Erickson and Beth Bass; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roberta leaves this message "Special thank you to all my friends and family for always loving me."
There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church 1175 G St, Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
