Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Bass

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Bass Obituary



Roberta Rose Bass
1934 - 2019

Roberta Rose Bass, 84 of Springfield passed away at her home on March 12, 2019. Roberta was born December 15, 1934 in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Garland and Freda (Klausegger) Kimble.

Roberta attended Cottage Grove High School and has been an Oregon resident her whole life. In 1955 Roberta married Joe Williamson. He preceded her in death on September 21, 1981. She later married Pastor I. Wayne Bass on December 5, 1987 in Springfield, Oregon. He preceded her in death on October 31, 2011.

Roberta enjoyed gardening, trips to the casino's, attending the Baptist church and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta also enjoyed donating her time helping and attending groups such as MADD, Nar-Anon and Al-Anon.

Roberta is preceded in death by both her husbands, Joe Williamson and I. Wayne Bass; and her daughter Barbara Clark.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Williamson; son, Randy Williamson; step-son, Steve Bass; step-daughters, Becky Erickson and Beth Bass; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roberta leaves this message "Special thank you to all my friends and family for always loving me."

There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church 1175 G St, Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now