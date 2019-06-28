|
Roberta "Bobbie Jean" Erickson was born January 14, 1946 in Lebanon, Oregon. She passed peacefully on June 22. Bobbie was the 4th of 5 children, born to Nels and Helen Erickson. Bobbie was mentally challenged, she was home with the family until she went into a group home with Alvord Taylor. She had many friends and did a lot of activities. Working at Goodwill, swimming at the Pearl Buck Center, movies, shopping, going to the coast and even to Disneyland! The last few years she has been with Hummingbird Care group home. More friends and such good care. She is now in the loving arms of her Mother, Father and loving Sister Delores. She is survived by her brothers Ron of Portland, Bill (Laraine) of Dallas, OR and Richard (Kathy) of Eugene. Thanks to everyone who has ever looked after Bobbie Jean, especially Alvord Taylor, Hummingbird Care, Scherell and all the angels at Signature Hospice. Crypt side service is Friday, June 28th 3:00 at Springfield Memorial Gardens, on Backside of top building. In lieu of flowers please donate to Pearl Buck Center.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 28, 2019