Roberta Fry
11/01/1925 - 07/25/2019
Roberta went home to be with the Lord July 25th. A Celebration of Life will be held at North Eugene Faith Center, 151 River Ave, Eugene, THURSDAY, Aug 8th, at 1PM with reception to follow. Roberta was a loving and supportive wife and mother, who lived her faith in gentle everyday moments. She is survived by her husband Bill of 74 years, three daughters, Glenda, Linda, Laurie and their son David; by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Roberta owned and operated her own Prom and Bridal shop, The Clothes Barn for 27 years, where she helped make special memories for generations of families in our community. Roberta will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019