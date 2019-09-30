|
Roberta "Bobbi" Parker
07/25/1939 - 09/19/2019
Roberta 'Bobbi' Parker, 80, passed away on Thursday, 9/19/2019 at her home in Florence, Oregon surrounded by her family.
Bobbi was an only child and was born on July 25th, 1939 to parents Robert and May Somermeyer in Oak Park, Illinois. Bobbi's father died 3 months before her birth causing her to be raised by a single mother. At the age of 8, Bobbi had an accident while trying to teach herself how to roller skate. Her mother rushed her to the doctor's office where she was given an anti-toxin shot which later caused a severe allergic reaction, and she was paralyzed from the waist down and could not hear. The paralyzation went away but the deafness did not.
From this point on, she was forced to continue her education in special schools specifically designed for the deaf on how to live and maintain in a 'hearing" world. She was not allowed to learn sign language but later in life she took sign language classes and taught herself. Bobbi completed her education in 1960 when she graduated from Northern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
She met her husband, Loren Parker, while attending Northern Illinois University and they married in August 1960, remaining married until her death. They had 2 children; Kim, born in February 1962 and Scott born in August 1965. They all lived in Plainfield, Illinois until they moved to the Oregon Coast in the summer of 1979.
Bobbi's employment career consisted mainly of working for the Olin Corporation as an accountant for little over 10 years in Illinois and then again managing the books for her and Loren's business, Westlane Disposal, in Florence for 20 years.
Bobbi was very active in all sorts of endeavors. She loved to play cards and was an excellent bridge player and holds a "Life Master" in Duplicate Bridge. She played weekly in a Florence bridge club. She loved to read books and volunteered some of her time at the Florence Public library as well as the Food Share program in Florence. She also loved flowers and would garden every summer around their home as well as at the office where their business was located. Then there were her crafts - she was amazing! She was a seasoned seamstress and made homemade gifts and holiday decorations which she shared with many family members and friends. She loved to make all her own cards and had quite the stamp collection. She framed many of her needlepoint projects and put up as lovely decoration on the walls in her home. There was not a time when Bobbi sat idle. Even at the end of the day when all the work was done, she would be playing games on her computer or watching her favorite CSI episode (with closed captioning of course).
She was very competitive and hated losing. She enjoyed watching Scott play football and became an avid sports fan. Bobbi loved her family - she loved her 2 kids, her 3 grandchildren; Jeremy, Ashley and Gabbi, as well as her 3 great-grandsons, Mason, Jax and Jace. And, we all loved her - immensely! We have so many great stories to share because of our Mom/Gramma was one funny lady! She had a way of making whatever event we were celebrating even more fun because of her bright and shining spirit. It's going to be tough to celebrate without her, she will be sorely missed. She was a "light" most definitely.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Loren and her 2 children, Kim and Scott Parker, her 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held on October 20th, 2019 at Greentrees Village Rec Hall, l:OOpm to 4:00pm. Refreshments: all are welcome.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019