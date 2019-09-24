|
Roberta Taylor-Rice
9/1/1948 - 9/8/2019
Roberta Ann Taylor-Rice, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, with family members at her side in Coburg, Oregon. She was born September 1, 1948, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Carl and Leona Schwerbel Thomas. Her family moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1959, where she attended St. Francis School and graduated from North Eugene High School in 1966. She married Gary Lew Taylor and had two children, Dana Marie Taylor in 1975 and Garrette Lloyd Taylor in 1985. Gary passed away in February 1989. Roberta married Robert Edgar Rice in 2005. Together they enjoyed traveling in their RV, fishing, camping, and attending car shows. She was a teaching assistant at Eugene Montessori for eight years and retired in 2014. Roberta is survived by her husband, two children and five grandchildren, Alexandria, Zachary, Jayden, Kaylee and Grayson. She also leaves behind her loving siblings, Lyle, Peter, Lynn, and Mary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019