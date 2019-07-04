|
|
Robin Kennedy Morris
Robin Kennedy Morris passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of June 20, 2019 after four years of treatment for Multiple Myeloma. She was surrounded by her family and caring friends. Two hours before her passing, she enjoyed beautiful violin duets by two of Peggy Rubinstein's students.
Robin was born in San Rafael, California to Phillip A. Kennedy and Catherine E. Morse, and embraced by her older sister Sheila. At age 7, her mother died of cancer, challenging her idyllic childhood and shaping her future activities. She graduated from San Rafael High School in 1968, where she met her future husband, James Morris, in summer school chemistry class. She attended University of Alaska, receiving her BA in Music, followed by a degree in Music Therapy from University of the Pacific and a successful career in the Northwest.
Raising three children, Erik, Katie and Sue, she fortuitously discovered Waldorf Education. Later, she learned that Music Therapy was also rooted in the Waldorf philosophy, Anthroposophy, as indicated by Rudolf Steiner. She soon dedicated her career to becoming a Waldorf teacher. Having taken her class through eighth grade, she turned her attention to medical practice administration, which she found strikingly similar to elementary school teaching. Subsequently, she helped found a co-located, interdisciplinary pain management practice in Eugene, Oregon, retiring after 14 years.
Robin was known for her selfless kindness and compassion for others, always putting others first. Touching many lives, she made a difference in the world.
Robin is survived by her husband, children, two beautiful grandchildren, her sister from Bellingham, WA, many dear cousins and tremendous friends from all parts of the globe. Her family is extremely grateful for the support that Robin received throughout her journey, particularly her care givers as well as Cascade Hospice. Remembrances can be made to the Eugene Waldorf School teacher training program, the Light of Esperanza, or Just Earth Farms. A celebration of life is planned for close family and friends on August 10 at the Science Factory in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019