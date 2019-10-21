|
Robin Marie Bernik
May 15, 1950 - Sept. 7, 2019
Robin was born Lillian Marie Robinette in Roseburg, Oregon.
Robin passed away Sept. 7th, 2019 at Riverbed Hospital as the result of an accident. She passed away peacefully with her grandson Austin at her bedside; they were watching an Oregon Ducks game.
Robin enjoyed time with her family, friends, movies, music, football and her sweet cat Lily.
Robin was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie and husband Gary.
Robin is survived by her sister Barbara Robinette-Nelson of Des Moines, WA; her brother Ernie Robinette of Shelton, WA; and her grandchildren, Matt and Austin Jackson; and Dylan Danielson, all from Eugene.
At her request there will be no service. Should friends desire, a memorial contribution can be made to any of the following: ASPCA, Dress for Success or .
Robin will always be remembered as a feisty red head! We all love her and miss her but take solace in knowing she is now with her husband Gary and beloved daughter Laurie.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019