Robin Rokey
07/26/1950 - 02/06/2020
Robin Dale Rokey was born in Sabetha, Kansas, to Albert S. and Cleta Gresham Rokey. At age 14, he and his family moved to Springfield, Oregon. He graduated from Thurston High School in 1968, receiving numerous awards, including Oregon Scholar, Outstanding Musician, Social Studies Student and nominated as one of five students from Thurston, for Future First Citizen of Springfield. Robin won first place in an Oregon essay contest for which he was honored at a luncheon in Salem, sitting beside Governor Tom McCall and receiving a $500 scholarship. He received several scholarships and was accepted in the Honors College at the U of O. During this time, he was pianist at Thurston Christian Church. He attended Honors College for one year, then dropped out to start his own business of "Word Processing and Editing." He was "Graduate School Approved" to type Term Papers, Dissertations and Theses for students. He did freelance-editing jobs, most notably for a major art collector in Seattle. His passion was music, beginning with piano lessons at age seven, playing drums in the Sabetha and Thurston High School bands. He was the organist at Springfield's Ebbert Methodist Church for fourteen years until severe arthritis stopped him. A prolific composer, thirteen of his works were purchased and published in issues of "The Organist Companion." In the last few years, with the help of computer music-software, he was able to distribute his compositions in the form of YouTube videos and sound files streamed on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Google, etc. In his late 20's, he was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis, which is arthritic fusion of the spine, then later with Rheumatoid Arthritis also. In spite of this painful handicap he continued with his Word Processing and Editing business and remained independent. Robin was much admired for his ability to cope with his handicap, to enjoy life and to keep his sense of humor. Interested in and studying many topics, he was very knowledgeable including family genealogy. Robin kept in touch with several clients, with many cousins and friends and will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother, his younger brother Doak, wife Karen of Richland, WA. Burial was at Springfield Memorial Gardens, beside his father, a WWII veteran.
