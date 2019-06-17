Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Short

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robin Short Obituary


Robin Short
October 3, 1959 -
June 8, 2019

Robin is survived by her son Zach Gambino, Mother Faye Short, Sisters- Wendy Stevenson & Dawn Short & Brother Ken Short along with many nieces and nephews.

preceded in death by her father Harley Short.

Robin was a Junction City High School graduate class of 1977 then went on to work at Safeway in Junction City for 40 years.

A potluck to Celebrate Robin's Life will be on Sunday the 23rd of June from 11am-3pm at Laurel Park in Junction City. Hamburger & Hotdogs will be provided

If you wish bring a side dish, bring your chair and a non-alcoholic beverage

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.