Robin is survived by her son Zach Gambino, Mother Faye Short, Sisters- Wendy Stevenson & Dawn Short & Brother Ken Short along with many nieces and nephews.
Robin Short
October 3, 1959 -
June 8, 2019
preceded in death by her father Harley Short.
Robin was a Junction City High School graduate class of 1977 then went on to work at Safeway in Junction City for 40 years.
A potluck to Celebrate Robin's Life will be on Sunday the 23rd of June from 11am-3pm at Laurel Park in Junction City. Hamburger & Hotdogs will be provided
If you wish bring a side dish, bring your chair and a non-alcoholic beverage
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019