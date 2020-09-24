Rochelle Diercks
09/11/1990 - 09/13/2020
In Memory of our loving, precious little angel Rochelle who has left this earth too soon.
On 09/13/2020 The angels came down and scooped Rochelle up and took her to Heaven to be with God, Jesus and all the other angels.
Rochelle is not really gone she has a cherished place in our hearts where they will always be remembered for the joy, love and happiness she shared with us.
We love her so much and will miss her sweet smile.
Grandma and Grandpa Colee
