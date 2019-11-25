Home

Rodney Nichols


1947 - 2019
Rodney Nichols Obituary
Rodney Nichols
January 11, 1947 - November 23, 2019
Rodney was born in Paola, Kansas, only son of Nora & Alex Nichols.
He is survived by Darrell, his second Dad, his son Michael (April) Sisters Cindy (Bill), Cheryl (Michael), Sheila (Larry) and extended family of four generations.
Rodney served in the Army, worked as a machinist, retired and enjoyed his friends and family, classic cars and old military planes.
Services will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Placement will be on December 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pete Moore Hospice House.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
