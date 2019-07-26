|
Rodney Walker
October 13,1935 - July 20th, 2019
Rodney A. Walker of Dexter, Or. passed away on July 20th, at the age of 83. He was born in Beach, N.Dakota and moved to Dexter, Or. in 1943. He was married to Rosalie Fish on October 18,1958. He served in the National Guards, was an active member of the Lion's Club and attended school in Pleasant Hill. He was active in many community events and loved to travel the world. He was a member of Building Missionary Group and helped to build a church in Guatemala. He was employed by Farwest Steel for over 30 years as a truck driver. He is survived by his wife Rosalie Walker, his brother Richard Walker and sister Charlene Walker. As well as his three daughters, Tammy Walker of Bellevue, Wa., Lorie Young of Sweethome and Cathy Bruington of Dexter. He was the beloved Cookie Papa to his grandchildren, Nathan, Ashley, Heidi, Katie, Shane, Ben and Joel. His great-grandchildren , Calvin, Maddie, Christian, Logan and Henry. There will be a Celebration of life on Sunday, July 28th at the Springfied VFW located at 5344 Main St. Springfield, Or. from 1-5pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 26 to July 28, 2019