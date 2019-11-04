Home

1950 - 2019
8/5/1950 - 10/4/2019
Roger Allan Lewis passed away unexpectedly. Born in Cleveland, OH to Walter & Dolores Lewis. Moved to Eugene, OR with his previous wife Deborah Lewis (deceased) before he retired after working with Century Link for 42 years. Survivors include his four children Greg(Kim), Jeff(Angie), Ben, and Julie(Troy) his five grandchildren, two sisters, one niece and two nephews. A casual celebration of life will be held Saturday, 11/9/19 at a venue called Along Came Trudy in Springfield, OR from 2-5pm, eulogy will be read at 3pm. Visitors are welcome to come share memories and attend an informal dinner afterward.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
