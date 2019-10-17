|
Roger C. Schliep
06/10/49 - 09/21/2019
Roger Schliep, age 70, passed away on September 21, 2019 from injuries related to a fall. Roger was born in Albany, OR to Vivian and Chet Schliep. He grew up In Albany graduated from Albany High School in 1967. During high school, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His final project was to refurbish the runway at Camp Adair into a go-cart track for young folks. Roger's childhood in Albany was Mayberry RFD idyllic. His summers were spent working on Mr. Sam Eichers farm . Any opportunity to drive anything with a motor and big wheels was a bonus. His sister, Renee, and neighbor Claudia had to corroborate to stay ahead of his weekly antics...BUT they eventually retaliated by hanging his pedal bike from a very tall driveway tree. Roger received his Bachleor of Science in Electrical Engineering from OIT - Klamath Falls, OR, 1972. In between college breaks, he would drive Linn County dump trucks.
Family vacations to visit his 51 lst cousins covers a lot of scenery. He loved the Oregon outdoor* and spent many fun gatherings with the Cosler cousins camping at the High Cascade Lakes, Newport Reach and Seaside, OR. His folks and many treks to Clay Center, NR to visit uncle Raymond Schliep's family & cousins AND to drive the farm tractors.
In 1972, be was accepted by Xerox Corp as a tech service repair person and spent 35 yrs In the Eugene area. He especially enjoyed being chosen for special training in Rochester, NY & Leesburg, VA. Roger was proud to be a part of the Eugene team with Jack H, Lorne B, Frank C, Don D, Lisa U, Lee L (Roseburg), Dan D (PDX) and Bert N & Nicky B (Bend).
Some of his happiest hours were spent on the Alsea with is dad or fishing on his fishing boat with Frank & Roland & Darryl H on the Siuslaw River. Weekends water skiing at Loon Lake with cousins and co-workers was another summer highlight. Lengthy motorcycle trips to faraway places such as Mt. Rushmore or the Northern Rockies were great sources of adventure. During hunting season, he and Micky B. liked to explore the Ft. Rock area in his '62 Jeep.
Roger was a man of of boundless patience and a teacher at heart. He enjoyed teaching young people how to downhill ski @ Willamette Pass, waterski @ Fall Creek and crab-pot catching in Winchester Bay.
Roger and JoAnn (Woolcott) were married for 33 years and together they were adventuresome home-bodies. Their road journeys took DisneyworId, Banff and Lake Louise on his Honda Goldwing.
Trips to Reno Air Races and to Death Valley with Bert & Helen were another grand adventure. They took garden tomatoes with them on their coaxial RV trips to give away to follow travelers. Roger was a quiet man. but forever kind, generous and always willing to lend a tool or a hand to anyone In need.
After his retirement, he & JoAnn took 3 Alaskan cruises. The zipline at at Icy Strait AK was picture postcard beautiful. Another post-retirement hobby was when he qualified to renew his private pilot license. Their favorite route was to fly on a sunny day from Eugene, north to Florence to view the Sea Lion Caves cliffs, on to Newport, east over Mary's Peak and home to Eugene. Our thanks to Gary, Dave & Mike at Eugene Flight Center.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn, his sister Renee' Winkelmann (brother -in-law Charlie), & nieces Nan & Rika Winkelmann, all of Firestone CO. At Roger's request, no formal services were held. His wishes for remembrances would be to Wheels on Meals, or Hospice of your choice. His final act of a generous decision was to help benefit many people through tissue donation upon his death.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019