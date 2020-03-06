|
|
Roger Dale Brakefield
Sept. 18, 1948 - Dec. 11,2019
Roger Dale Brakefield Aka Dallas McCord, died Wed. Dec.11, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO to Delores(Doris) LaVern & Jesse Lawrence Brakefield on Sept. 18,1948.
He is Survived by his two sons and a daughter, 1 brother (of 5) & 3 sisters; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
This amazing person: sang The National Anthem for many high school games and twice for the Eugene Ems.
In the 70s' he became Dallas McCord as a member of the Emerald City Outlaws in skits & "shoot outs" for businesses and The Applegate Trail Days.
While in San Diego, in boot camp he sang with The Blue Jackets Choir.Trained as a radioman in New London, CT & spent the next 5 years on the submarine SSBN Sam Houston out of Pearl Harbor, and Guam. He organized the boats football team. Home again, he worked as an inventory technician for LTD, retiring after 26 years.
A lover of sports, 30 years of high school football officiating, which occasionally gave this Duck fan, the honor of running chains for home Duck games. He also umpired softball games for company teams.
In the mid 90s' again, became Dallas McCord and loved to entertain folks in The Saragossa Gunslingers and Stage Co. Won a years supply of PB&J sandwiches with his "Ode to Peanut Butter" in a radio contest, which lead him to cowboy poetry. He spent the rest of life singing, telling stories, and poems all over the western states, 3 Summers at Yellowstone National Park, performed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, UT, and into Canada.
He produced four albums of music and poetry. For four years, he was MC at his own stage for Annual Western Music Festival at Gene Autrys Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA. Entertained and MC'd at the Emerald Valley Opry, hosted a Sunday radio show on KKND called "Cowboy Culture Corner" which, won him the award of Disc Jockey of the Year in 2007. Loved history and wrote a post-civil War book, "The Heist". Dotted though the years, he often played Santa, started in 1990 at Valley River Center then off and on again until 2 years ago in the Creswell Christmas Parade.
He loved Disneyland and visited many times, taking as many people with him as he could.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Garden Way Church, 231 S. Garden Way Eugene, OR
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020