More Obituaries for Roger Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Hanson


1965 - 2020
Roger Hanson
03/24/1965 - 03/23/2020
The world lost a great man. Roger Eugene Hanson was born in Springfield, Or to Arthur and Gloria Hanson. He was a loving father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He resided in Willamina on the family farm and loved being outdoors. He was an extremely hard worker all of his life and was with The Home Depot for almost 20 years. His passion for his family was strong. His smile and generous heart will be missed. He is survived by his parents, Arthur and Gloria, his sisters Tammy, Suzanne, Janna, and their families, his brother David, his kids Destiny and Levi and his Grandson Jaxon. He loved being a father and grandpa. His memory will live on and he will be very missed. We love you and may you rest easy. Go cowboys!
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time to celebrate a life taken too soon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 4, 2020
