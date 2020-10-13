1/1
Roger J. Cleland
1945 - 2020
Roger Cleland, 75 of Laughlin Nevada passed away on September 8th, 2020. He moved to Eugene at the age of two and spent most of his life here. He graduated from Willamette H.S. in1963. He joined the Marine Corps where he served two tours in Vietnam. After returning home he, graduated from U of O. He joined the Eugene City Fire Dept, eventually becoming Fire Marshall. He was also a member of many civic organizations. When he retired in 1991, he moved to Laughlin, NV where he met and fell in love with Lana Wood. There will be a celebration of his life, October, 27th at the Aquarius Hotel from 3-6pm in Laughlin, NV. Condolence cards and fond memories of Roger can be mailed to Lana Wood, 1691 Esteban Av. Laughlin, NV 89029 and will be shared with his family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
the Aquarius Hotel
