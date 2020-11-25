1/1
Roger Lee Nichols
1933 - 2020
Roger Lee Nichols
January 22nd 1933 - November 9th 2020
Born in Klamath Falls Oregon to Otto and Dorothy Nichols. He married Shirly Belsey-Willcock in Reno, Nevada September 13th, 1971. Roger lived in the Eugene/Springfield area all of his life Graduating from Eugene High School in 1950. Roger attended the University of Oregon before joining the US Air Force. He served during the Korean war as a B-36 Gunner from 1951 to 1955. Upon joining civilian life, Roger became a Locomotive engineer for Southern Pacific, a position he held for over 38 years. He was an active member of the Eugene Cascade Chorus, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers Union, Eugene Eagles and the American Legion. Roger enjoyed watching sports, singing, Casinos and playing cards. Roger is survived by one son, Mark Nichols of Bend, two daughters, Kimberly Marashlian and Deena Wanstall, both of Eugene, Oregon from his first marriage, and one stepdaughter Karen Miller of Hillsborough Oregon and one stepson Mark Willcock of Wilsonville Oregon, also four grandsons and one granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
