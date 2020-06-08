Roger Martin Schneider
11-25-1929 - 05-24-2020
Roger M. Schneider, age 90 of Grants Pass, died Sunday May 24, 2020. Roger was born Nov. 25, 1929 in Green Bay. WI. After serving in the US Army from 1947-1948 as a surgical tech, he married Ione Blajeski in 1949. 27 years of marriage brought them 10 children, 25 grand and 16 great grandchildren. He and his family relocated to Oregon in 1969 with American Can Company.
He married Pauline Maple in 1978. With 4 children of her own. He retired from James River in 1989, at which time he and Pauline traveled and square danced around the USA before settling in Arizona, where they owned and sold a few houses and cars. To be closer to family, they moved to Grants Pass.
Roger was preceded in death by Pauline, his parents, Clemence and Florence Schneider, brothers, Fr. Clem and Bill Schneider.
Roger is survived by sisters Winnie Massey and Sr. Florita Schneider, brother Ken Schneider and families, his children and families, Frank, Sue, Pam, Candy, Cherry, Rocky, Gabrielle (Angel), Kirk, Nik, Troy. And step children, Randy, Cheryl,Carol, and Cindy.
No public services are planned
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 13, 2020.