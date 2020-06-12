Roger Ness
8-1-1930 - 6-8-2020
Roger left a legacy for his five children, twelve grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He left his earthly home in Eugene, Oregon on June 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Roger was born in Tacoma, Washington to Rudolph Ness and Helen Ness (Valentine).
Roger is survived by his wife, Patricia Joan Ness (London), married on September 8, 1950 for 69 years. During their life, they lived in Corvallis, Myrtle Creek, Drain, and Eugene. His first job was delivering papers for the Register Guard. He attended OSU before starting his career as a lumber grader at Woolley Enterprises in Drain. Later, he worked as their accountant before finishing out his career as the accountant for Zip-0-Log in Eugene.
Roger and Pat's life was filled with travel. Together they cruised and took extended vacations to many countries. He was a 4-star Mariner with Holland America with over 207 days cruising.
He was a member of Garden Way Church, previously a deacon at Drain Church of Christ, where he raised his family. He sang for over 40 years in church choirs, Greater Eugene Sacred Choir, the Norseman and Pacific Coast Norwegian Singers choral group. Roger served in the US Naval Reserve for almost 5 years starting on June 26, 1948.
He was civic oriented, serving on the Drain city council, budget committees, and supporting missionaries. Roger worked with blood banks as a volunteer and blood donator. He was an avid supporter of the Oregon Ducks, loving to attend or watch the games on TV. Connecting with people was very important to Roger. He created birthday cards for family and friends, calling them on all special occasions.
He is survived by his five children Linda Hunt (Duane), Susan Hunt (Mark), Robert Ness (Glenda), Karen Littell, and Rebecca Barnes.
Roger requested donations to Garden Way Church, for Grove Camp scholarships.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.