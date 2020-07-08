Roger Philibert
05/31/1941 - 06/24/2020
Roger passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Roger was a devoted Jehovah's Witnesses. He touched the life of many by lending a compassionate ear and assisting those who needed help and encouragement. Roger is survived by his wife, Beryl, his daughter Michelle, granddaughters Tawnni and Taylina, his son Todd, wife Yvonne, granddaughter Issa, his son Darren, wife Tara, his sister Sheila and husband Ben. Roger was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
