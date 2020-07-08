1/1
Roger Philibert
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Philibert
05/31/1941 - 06/24/2020
Roger passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the age of 79. Roger was a devoted Jehovah's Witnesses. He touched the life of many by lending a compassionate ear and assisting those who needed help and encouragement. Roger is survived by his wife, Beryl, his daughter Michelle, granddaughters Tawnni and Taylina, his son Todd, wife Yvonne, granddaughter Issa, his son Darren, wife Tara, his sister Sheila and husband Ben. Roger was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alpha Omega Burial and Cremation
2021 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 424-3531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved