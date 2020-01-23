|
|
Roger Rhoads
March 17, 1927 - January 21, 2020
Roger Thomas "Tom" Rhoads passed away on Tuesday, January 21st 2020 in Eugene, OR while recovering from having broken and then replacing a hip. He was 92 years old.
Tom was born St. Patrick's Day, 1927 in Alba, MO to Cecil and Emily (Lamb) Rhoads. A year later he and his family travelled in a Model A to Bend, OR where Tom was raised. After graduating from Bend High School, he served in the Navy during WWII aboard a refueling vessel in the Pacific. Tom later earned an Associate's Degree in Gunsmithing at Oregon Technical Institute.
In 1951 Tom moved to Eugene/Springfield where he worked for the Forest Service, the Plywood Industry and finally began driving freight trucks until his retirement.
Tom married Lue Stanley in 1959 and had a son, Craig Rhoads. In 1974, Tom married Shirley Krambeal-Bryant.
Tom was a Life Member of the Elks and the VFW. He is a Past Commander of the Springfield VFW Post 3965. He also served as the Commander and Chaplain of the VFW Ritual Team for many years and performed hundreds of Military Honors at Veteran funerals.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his life hunting and fishing. He and his wife Shirley traveled extensively, both to Europe and across the United States including Alaska.
Tom Rhoads is survived by his son, Craig Rhoads of El Paso, TX., Craig's daughters Amanda, April and Sofia and Amanda's son, Desmond. He is also survived by his Bryant stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren, to whom he was very much a loved father and grandfather.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his brother Robert Rhoads and his sister Donna Mills.
Graveside Honors for Tom will be this Sunday 1/26 at noon at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
There will also be a viewing Saturday 1/25, from 2:00-4:00 at Major Family Funeral Home, 112 A Street in Springfield.
Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020