Ron Dehart On April 10th, 2019 Ron Dehart passed away after a long and valiant battle with cancer – with his beautiful bride of 46 years by his side. As well as his son Jason and daughter Michelle.
1947 - 2019
Nicknamed by very good friends as "toasted marshmallow" because he was crusty on the outside but full of fluff on the inside, everyone that knew him knew he had a very big heart! Ron could always get a smile with his wry and well timed comments.
Ron was born in North Carolina in 1947 and moved west in 1960 with his parents Loren and Perkins DeHart. He met Patricia in 1973 and married in 1975 they had 2 children, Jason and Michelle to add to his daughter Tammy and Patricia's son Christopher.
Ron worked for Trus Joist of Junction City for over 20 years before the mill shut down and forced him to retire. A few years later they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Ron is survived by his wife and their children, Jason (a beautiful daughter in law, Kim, Jason 's wife) of Las Vegas, Michelle of Las Vegas, Christopher, and Tammy (husband Chuck) of Eugene, his cherished grandchildren Jacob and Sydney of Las Vegas, Shawna, Sheila, Jesse, Joe and Josh as well as great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson Ronan Burgess (Christopher's son), both his parents, 2 brothers and a sister
There will be a celebration of Life at the Junction City Senior Center on June 2nd from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are gladly accepted to assist the family with significant medical costs that a terminal illness can often leave.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019