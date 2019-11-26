|
|
Ron Koozer
11/21/1946 - 11/13/2019
Ron Koozer of Deerhorn, Oregon passed away November 13, 2019. He was born November 21, 1946 in Eugene OR to Dale & Gladys Koozer. He was married to Ellen Drews from 1967 to 2000. He graduated from Thurston High School and attended the University of Oregon. Ron was a City of Springfield Firefighter/Engineer for 36 years. He coached his sons' baseball teams for 5 years and volunteered at Thurston High School in the Mechanics class while his sons attended there. He enjoyed spending his time with family, cattle ranching, fishing, and hunting (especially duck hunting at Summer Lake). He loved supporting and instructing kids in the YHEC program (Youth Hunter Education Challenge - NRA) and many came to know him as "Grandpa". He is survived by his mother: Gladys Koozer, his two sons: Randy (his wife Lori, their children Brittny Bradley (her husband Joshua) & Reed) and Ryan (his wife Erin, their children Rylan, Megan & Emery) his sisters: Jan Koozer & Bev Hansen (her husband Will, their children Jennifer Dickson (her husband Danny, their children Brody & Olivia) Kara & Amelia. A celebration of life will be held at Springfield Faith Center Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019