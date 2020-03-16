|
Ronald Abramson
12-14-1944 - 03-03-2020
Ronald Abramson passed away on March 3, 2020. He worked as a security guard at various locations. He was born in Slayton, Minnesota and lived in California and Oregon. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a sister Karen of Texas and brother Douglas of Springfield. No service is planned. Anyone wishes to donate please do so to Whitebird Clinic in Eugene, Oregon
