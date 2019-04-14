|
A man of honor, humility and grace.
Ronald Arthur Benedict
November 29, 1935 -
March 21, 2019
Ronald Benedict was born in Portland, Oregon to Arthur William and Myrtle May (Cass) Benedict. He died at home in Eugene after a long struggle with COPD. He grew up in Klamath Falls, OR and Eureka, CA where he attended high school. He proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956.
Ron spent most of his working career in the sheet metal and commercial HVAC industries and retired as superintendent of the State Office Building and Motor Pool in Eugene in 1996. He loved to sail, camp and travel the backroads exploring new places, enjoying nature and snowbirding in Arizona. He was a friend of Bill W. for over 43 years and committed to sharing his experience, strength and hope with those who crossed his path in the program of A.A.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, son Randy and daughter Sheri. He is survived by his wife, Terri, brother Cass (Jamie), son Lance (Debbie), daughter-in-law, Barbara, grandsons Daniel and Tyler, granddaughters Ashley and Colleen, and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held May 18 at 2:00 PM at Ebbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019