|
|
Ronald E. Robbins
05/09/1948 - 02/05/2020
Ron passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday at 2:30pm. He was always eager to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will forever remain in our hearts. Memorial will be held on Saturday February 15th from 1pm to 4pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 88068 Huston Rd, Veneta.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020