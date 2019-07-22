|
Ronald (Pete) Francis Peterson
5/27/1934 - 03/02/2019
Ronald was filled with humor, laughter, and quick wit. He was a very talented artist whom graduated from University of Oregon with an architect degree. He also survived Leukemia in the later 80's.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Bonnie Jean Peterson, a son Todd Peterson and other adopted grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pete enjoyed his passions of gardening, drawing his personalized cards for any celebration, along with spending time out in the Redwoods Studios sculpting his creations out of concrete and quartz sand.
A memorial will be held at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 22 to July 23, 2019