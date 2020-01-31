|
Ronald Gerald Reynolds
October 21, 1933 - January 25, 2020
Ronald Gerald Reynolds, age 86, died on January 25, 2020 in Creswell, OR. Ron was born on October 21, 1933 to Chester and Irene (Waterfield) Reynolds and grew up in Castaic, CA. During his high school years, Ron joined the Naval reserve unit. Ron graduated high school and enlisted in the Navy. He was active until 1953.
In 1952 Ron married Dona Jo Canell, and together they enjoyed 67 years of marriage.
Ron worked for Standard Oil and then for Shell Oil, eventually owning two of his own service stations. He went on to work for the State of California Division of Highways for over 25 years, until his first retirement, the last 20 years of which were spent working as a winter foreman for the High Sierra highways leading to Lake Tahoe and Carson City, NV.
Ron and family moved to Creswell, OR in 1987, a town that Ron resided in for the rest of his life. It was in this area that Ron retired a second time from his job as a real estate broker working in Cottage Grove.
Ron's great-grandmother was a California pioneer in the 1800s and his great-grandfather was an armed guard on the Wells Fargo Stage Line. Much like them, Ron enjoyed the ranch life and tended to his cattle farm and chickens after retirement with help from his wife and son, and his son's family. Together the family cared for the livestock and the land that they have lived on for decades.
Ron was the Past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Cottage Grove, OR. He was a lifetime member of both the Lodge and , as well as a member of the American Legion.
He also enjoyed being an active member of the Word and Spirit International Church and was an Associate Director of the International Healing Rooms of Eugene, OR. Ron's greatest memory was the day he accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, as his Savior. He loved all of the people at his church, and the Pastors Torres that were always there to give guidance.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dona Jo Reynolds, sons Chet and Mitchell (Janice) Reynolds, sister Neva Dixon, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Ron will be missed by all, as he always had a good word for everyone and offered a hand up when it was needed.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020