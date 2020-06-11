Ronald "Ron" Glaspie
1935 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" Eugene Glaspie, 85, of Cottage Grove died June 9, 2020. Ron was born April 3, 1935 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Robert and Leola (Dietz) Glaspie. He graduated from high school and attended some college. Ron served as a United States Marine during the Korean War. He married Judith James, August 18, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa. Ron worked as a machinist for John Deere 10 years and Weyerhaeuser for 23 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3473 in Cottage Grove, OR. Ron loved making anything out of metal and wood, he was very crafty. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judith, son Robert Glaspie; son James (Theresa) Glaspie; daughter Sherrie (Dennis) Miller all of Cottage Grove, OR; 5 grandchildren; Lacey, Kaylee, Josh, Sarah and Shelby and 6 great-grandchildren; Kinsley, Libby, Branson, Kolten, Weston, and Madisyn. Ron is preceded in death by his grandson Brian Robert Glaspie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
1935 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" Eugene Glaspie, 85, of Cottage Grove died June 9, 2020. Ron was born April 3, 1935 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Robert and Leola (Dietz) Glaspie. He graduated from high school and attended some college. Ron served as a United States Marine during the Korean War. He married Judith James, August 18, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa. Ron worked as a machinist for John Deere 10 years and Weyerhaeuser for 23 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 3473 in Cottage Grove, OR. Ron loved making anything out of metal and wood, he was very crafty. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judith, son Robert Glaspie; son James (Theresa) Glaspie; daughter Sherrie (Dennis) Miller all of Cottage Grove, OR; 5 grandchildren; Lacey, Kaylee, Josh, Sarah and Shelby and 6 great-grandchildren; Kinsley, Libby, Branson, Kolten, Weston, and Madisyn. Ron is preceded in death by his grandson Brian Robert Glaspie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.