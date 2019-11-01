|
Ronald Howard Eller
12/24/1965 - 10/28/2019
Ronald Howard Eller, born 12/24/65 in Creswell, died early this last Monday October, 28 at home in Tualatin, Ore.
In his life he'd been a student, a soldier, a grocer, a husband, and a father. Most recently he owned his own bookkeeping business, played games and enjoyed campfires in the out-of-doors. Ron crossed leaving behind his parents, John L. Eller and Merri. F. Carter, wife Jennifer Wakeland Eller and children Marco, Lewis, Liam, Tara, Lucas and Javin. His ashes will remain at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity or memorial fund of your choice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019