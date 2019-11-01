Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Howard Eller


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Howard Eller Obituary
Ronald Howard Eller
12/24/1965 - 10/28/2019
Ronald Howard Eller, born 12/24/65 in Creswell, died early this last Monday October, 28 at home in Tualatin, Ore.
In his life he'd been a student, a soldier, a grocer, a husband, and a father. Most recently he owned his own bookkeeping business, played games and enjoyed campfires in the out-of-doors. Ron crossed leaving behind his parents, John L. Eller and Merri. F. Carter, wife Jennifer Wakeland Eller and children Marco, Lewis, Liam, Tara, Lucas and Javin. His ashes will remain at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity or memorial fund of your choice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -