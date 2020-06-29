Ronald Kuhn
June 12, 2020
After 81 gratifying years of life, Ronald Henry Kuhn passed peacefully from our embrace on June 12, 2020. Ron was a lover of life, travel, fine wine, animals, and, of course his lovely wife of 50 years, Deanna. His early roots were in both Germany and California. Much of his education was acquired in Germany leaving him with a lifelong appreciation for travel and exploration. His 4 years in the Air Force and his career as a federal contract administrator provided additional opportunities to fulfill his dreams not only professionally but also personally in his marriage and friendships.
Upon his retirement, the beauties of the Willamette valley called him and Deanna to settle in Eugene. Here they hiked many trails, planted grapes, made wine and many friends who shared their love of this life in the beautiful northwest. His retirement also allowed Ron to indulge his lifelong love of oil painting and nature in all it's forms, especially his ready smile for all animals.
Ron is survived by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nephew, and many nieces who will always cherish their memories of him. For Deanna and Ron, their's was a love story from beginning to end, and she will love him forever.
In light of Ron's sensibilities please make any memorial donations to Greenhill Humane Society or the ACLU.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.