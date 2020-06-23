Ronald Lee Becker
June 5, 1940 - June 18, 2020
Ron Becker, age 80 was born on June 5th, 1940 to Jack and Emma (Penny) Becker. He is survived by his loving wife Diana of sixty years, three children, Rhonda Kindt, Deborah Becker and Robert Becker as well as two brothers Bill Becker and Richard Becker along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim Becker. Ron had seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A long time resident of Eugene, Oregon, Ron graduated from South Eugene High School in 1958, he then headed off to join the Coast Guard where he proudly served. He was a lifelong truck driver and the kids will never forget the trips they got to take with him logging up those winding mountains. This work has brought him so many lifelong friends who also became family, he was known as 'Haywire' in the trucking community-Trucker family for life!
Ron loved playing 'old country' on his 8-track tape player. He was the biggest fan of Nascar, Team Dale Earnhardt! and he loved his Oregon Ducks. He was the greatest story teller EVER and loved playing jokes on all the kids, family and friends, no one was ever safe from these antics. Ron had the biggest heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
We will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.
