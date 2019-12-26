Home

Ronald Rosander


1938 - 2019
Ronald Rosander Obituary
Ronald Rosander
March 15, 1938 - December 20, 2019
Ronald "Ron" Rosander of Springfield passed away December 20, 2019, he was 81. Ron was born March 15, 1938 in Taholah, Washington to Clarence "Chuck" and Pearl (Cultee) Rosander. He was the third of five sons.
He is survived by his wife Dee, daughters, Rhonda Studenroth and Jodee Traweek and sons Shane, Todd (Carol) Rosander and Eric (Kelly)Rosander, eleven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
