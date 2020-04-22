|
Ronald Saltmarsh
May 19, 1961 - April 21, 2020
Beloved son, brother and husband, Ron Saltmarsh lost his three-year battle with cancer on April 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Elenita Saltmarsh, two brothers, Randall and Russell Saltmarsh and wife Debbie Mobley. Ron was born in Springfield and graduated from Thurston High School in 1979. Ron graduated from the School of Journalism at the University of Oregon and went on to have a long career in advertising, winning awards for his television commercial work. He will forever be in our hearts as one of the beautiful souls of this world.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020