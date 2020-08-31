Ronald Tendick
November 15, 1937 - August 27, 2020
Ronald L "Ron" Tendick, 82, of Eugene, went to be with his Lord Jesus on the morning of August 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born on November 15, 1937, to John William and Carol F Lord in Eugene, Oregon.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, Sons Dale, Ron and wife Cindy, Perry and wife Shirley, Daughter Melanie and husband Jason, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brother David and sister Maxine.
Ron joined the Air Force in 1956, where he served around the globe for over 20 years. He held a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Wayland Baptist University, and a Master's of Divinity from Multnomah School of The Bible. He retired from the University of Oregon Housing Services in 1997. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. He was a man of faith, unshakable conviction, integrity and honor.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, 5th of September 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 84520 N Enterprise Rd, in Pleasant Hill Oregon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Relief Nursery, (541) 343-9706 - 1720 W 25th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405 (https://reliefnursery.org/
). Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy