Dr. Ronald V. Cuevas, OD PC
10/20/1961 - 12/16/2019
It is with immense sadness, the family of Dr. Ronald Vincent Cuevas, announces his passing of natural causes, on December 16th, 2019, at the age of 58 years old.
He was born in Apple Valley, CA. to Fernando & Josephine Cuevas. He grew up in Reedley CA, and graduated from Reedley High School. He completed his prerequisites at Oxnard Community College, in Oxnard CA. He went on to attend Pacific University to complete his Doctorate of Optometry, in Forest Grove, OR., graduating with the class of 1986.
During his 30+years as an optometrist, he served thousands of patients locally & globally. He was a highly respected and beloved eye doctor to many, as the primary practicing optometrist at LensCrafters, in Eugene OR. He donated his time by providing free eye exams to those in need, through the local Eugene chapter of the Lion's Club. He participated in 19 vision care mission trips, restoring the gift of sight to countless low-income individuals in the countries of South & Central America, Africa, and East Asia.
Dr. Cuevas enjoyed hiking, biking and physical fitness. He was a grill master and his specialty was carne asada. He had a passion for German sports cars and he drove them with fine expertise. He carried on his father's love for landscaping and gardening, creating beautiful surroundings for his family and friends to enjoy with him. He was happy to share a cold, Modelo beer, with anyone who graced his home. He was also a longtime fan of the Oregon Ducks.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shawna Lynn Cuevas, daughter, Isabella Talia Cuevas (his pride & joy), his three sisters, Maria Dolores (DeeDee) Cuevas, Laura Elena Cuevas, and Roseanna Cuevas, as well as his nephews, Talon Rhea Somera & Peter Anthony Garcia, and his great nephew, Declan Somera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine Castro-Cuevas & Fernando Cuevas.
His Celebration of life will be held at Crossfire Church (Springfield Campus), 942 28th St., Springfield OR, 97477, on January 18th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund will be set up in his name. Further information will be forthcoming. He will be dearly missed...
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019